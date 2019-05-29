Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 94,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

