Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 43.20 Per Share

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.56) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CLDN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,910 ($38.02). The stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,215. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 33.64 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,060 ($39.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

