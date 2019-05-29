California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,981 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

