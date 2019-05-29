California State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.30 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $44,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,403,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,726 shares of company stock worth $22,538,262. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

