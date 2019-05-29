Canfor (CFP) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE:CFP opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. Canfor has a one year low of C$9.18 and a one year high of C$34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.