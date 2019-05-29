Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Increased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

