CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.95.

CBL stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2,246.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 933,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 648,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

