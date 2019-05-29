Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/cedar-brook-financial-partners-llc-acquires-new-position-in-nvidia-co-nvda.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.