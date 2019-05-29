Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 223,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 729.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

