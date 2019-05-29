Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Ifs Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

