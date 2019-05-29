Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 113,070 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,355,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $175,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 589,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.41.
CyrusOne stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.
In other news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
