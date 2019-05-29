Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Cerner stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 77,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,916. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $723,234.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,334.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,968 shares of company stock worth $10,552,989 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

