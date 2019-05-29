CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 71,489 Shares of BP plc (BP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BP by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,395,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,191,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,480,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

