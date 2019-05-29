CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 52.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,049.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 36.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total value of $45,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 400 shares of company stock valued at $398,556 and have sold 1,293 shares valued at $1,297,975. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-8-16-million-holdings-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.