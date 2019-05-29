Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 345.1% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

