Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $73,086,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-decreases-holdings-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.