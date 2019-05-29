CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

Shares of MA stock opened at $253.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

