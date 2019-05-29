Claro Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

