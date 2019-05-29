Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,855,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,865,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

