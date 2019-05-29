Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Holdings Boosted by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CMTA remained flat at $$26.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 716,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTA. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Holdings Boosted by Fosun International Ltd” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc-cmta-holdings-boosted-by-fosun-international-ltd.html.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.