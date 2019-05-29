Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,125 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 237.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,912,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,488 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,727,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,016,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,560,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,809,000 after buying an additional 799,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,849,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 601,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BTI stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.16%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

