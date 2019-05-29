Commerce Bank Buys 433 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,740,000 after buying an additional 829,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,909,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,456,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,558,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of TSCO opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,051 shares of company stock valued at $33,304,084 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

