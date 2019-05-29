Commerce Resources (CCE) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 252,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 100,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

