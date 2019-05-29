Commercial Metals (CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 4742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.23 to $17.37 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/commercial-metals-cmc-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-14-16.html.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.