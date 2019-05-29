Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 3,526 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 3.0% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $317,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $114,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,842,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7,813.3% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 296,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 293,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,949. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-sells-3526-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.