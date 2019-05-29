Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,836,000 after purchasing an additional 624,486 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 445,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

NYSE:XEC opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-increases-stake-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.