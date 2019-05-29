Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,035 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $896.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.68. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.30 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

