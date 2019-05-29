Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.05 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $208,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $44,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $778,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

