Contrasting Actuant (ATU) & LiqTech International (LIQT)

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. LiqTech International does not pay a dividend. Actuant pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Actuant has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Actuant and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 0 5 4 0 2.44 LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actuant presently has a consensus price target of $21.09, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Actuant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Actuant is more favorable than LiqTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -1.97% 13.28% 5.19% LiqTech International -13.02% -24.05% -14.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Actuant and LiqTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.18 billion 1.18 -$21.64 million $1.09 20.82 LiqTech International $12.23 million 13.53 -$4.39 million ($0.24) -37.67

LiqTech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actuant. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actuant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Actuant beats LiqTech International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. This segment offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, as well as connectors for oil and gas, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners, and connectors for oil and gas, as well as other products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, Simplex, Biach, Equalizer, and Mirage brands through a localized product, rental, and maintenance depots. The EC&S segment designs, manufactures, and assembles system critical position and motion control systems, high performance ropes, cables and umbilicals, and other customized industrial components to various vehicle, construction, agricultural, and other niche markets. This segment offers actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentations; automotive convertible top actuation, hydraulic cab-tilt and latching, and automotive electro-hydraulic convertible top latching and actuation systems; and agriculture, off-highway, concrete tensioning, rope and cable and other product lines. It primarily markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to other customers through a technical sales organization. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

