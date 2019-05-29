Cpwm LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

