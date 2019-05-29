Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 813 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,240,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $253.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6437 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/crestwood-advisors-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-813-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.