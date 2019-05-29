Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,004,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8,750.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after purchasing an additional 981,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,158,000 after purchasing an additional 656,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,153,000 after purchasing an additional 403,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,633 shares of company stock worth $58,450,959. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/crewe-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.