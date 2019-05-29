Critical Analysis: MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY) & RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY)

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $996.93 million 5.23 $86.59 million $1.13 18.42 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $26.29 billion 0.37 $713.67 million N/A N/A

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR N/A 27.23% 16.03% RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR beats MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

