Critical Survey: Designer Brands (DBI) versus Finish Line (FINL)

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Designer Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Finish Line shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Designer Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Finish Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Designer Brands and Finish Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands 0 1 0 1 3.00 Finish Line 0 2 0 0 2.00

Designer Brands presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Finish Line has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Designer Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Designer Brands is more favorable than Finish Line.

Dividends

Designer Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Finish Line pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Designer Brands pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finish Line has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Designer Brands and Finish Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands -0.64% 14.76% 9.03% Finish Line N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Designer Brands and Finish Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands $3.18 billion 0.46 -$20.47 million $1.66 11.28 Finish Line N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finish Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Designer Brands.

Summary

Designer Brands beats Finish Line on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. The company offers its products under the Vince Camuto, Louise et Cie, Sole Society, CC Corso Como, Enzo Angiolini, Jessica Simpson, Lucky, and other brands. It operates vincecamuto.com and solesociety.com e-commerce sites. As of March 19, 2019, it operated a portfolio of retail concepts in approximately 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse banners. Designer Brands Inc. is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands. It engages in the in-store and online retail of athletic shoes for Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.; Macy's Puerto Rico, Inc.; and Macys.com, Inc., as well as online at macys.com. As of April 2, 2017, the company operated 573 Finish Line stores in 44 states in the United States and Puerto Rico. It also operates e-commerce site, finishline.com and mobile commerce site, m.finishline.com. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

