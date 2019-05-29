CSR Limited (CSR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

CSR stock opened at A$4.04 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. CSR has a 1-year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of A$5.30 ($3.76).

In other CSR news, insider Christine Holman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$33,800.00 ($23,971.63).

About CSR

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

