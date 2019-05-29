Curecoin (CURE) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $6,131.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.01348217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062983 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004718 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,157,105 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

