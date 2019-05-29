CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $233,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,376.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

