Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CYBR traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $134.00. 12,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,315. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

