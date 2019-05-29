DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.17 or 0.08771132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038633 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.