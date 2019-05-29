Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,349. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

