DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,417 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total value of $275,921.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-sells-16417-shares-of-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.