Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,233,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $1,819,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after buying an additional 2,669,765 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,440,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and sold 97,475 shares valued at $5,638,975. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-stake-decreased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.