Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,305 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 172,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 239,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 172,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $240.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

