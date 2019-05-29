Digital Asset Guarantee Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.34 Million (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC and Iquant. Over the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00387268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.01684068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00143823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,052,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial.

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Iquant and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

