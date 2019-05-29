Diligent Investors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,765,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

