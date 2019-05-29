Diligent Investors LLC Sells 472 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

