Dover Corp (DOV) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after buying an additional 1,728,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after buying an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $89,421,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dover by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 558,477 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $113.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

