easyJet plc (EJTTF) Receives $1,100.00 Average PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,100.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. easyJet has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

