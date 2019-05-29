eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a total market cap of $511,175.00 and approximately $2,094.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.96 or 0.01330036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062836 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.