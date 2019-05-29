Eden Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Eden has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $485,128.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00388336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.01666261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00144005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

